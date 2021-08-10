Cambria animal shelter looking for cat, kitten foster families

San Luis Obispo County

CAMBRIA, Calif. – The Homeless Animal Rescue Team in Cambria is looking for foster families for cats and kittens in San Luis Obispo County.

The feline shelter in Cambria is in urgent need of foster families who can temporarily care for kittens and cats in need.

The Homeless Animal Rescue Team, or HART, rescues cats who cannot thrive in caged shelters, cats in poor conditions and stray or community cats. The team also rescued adult and senior cats whose owners were not able to care for them.

HART says no experience is required and they will provide all the supplies, veterinary care and support.

Anyone interested in fostering these cats can inquire by email.

To find out more about HART and their programs, click here.