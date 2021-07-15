SLO to perform annual early warning siren maintenance

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County will be conducting annual maintenance on the Early Warning System sirens beginning on July 19.

The County is working with PG&E to inspect and test 131 sirens in the area. This is to help ensure that the system is ready during emergencies.

The sounding of the Early Warning System sirens is an indication that the Emergency Alert System has been activated and the public should tune to a local radio or television station for emergency information and instructions. Although the Early Warning System sirens were installed and are maintained as one of the requirements related to the operation of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the sirens can be used for any local emergency where there is a need for the public to take action.

The County says each siren will undergo a brief growl test. It is a short low volume test that lasts for a period of a few seconds. During a real emergency, the sirens are said to last a full three minutes.

Residents in the area should hear a brief siren sound but there are no actions required.

The maintenance will be from July 19 to 23 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and July 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The maintenance will then continue through July.

Crews will be working along Los Osos Valley Road and in the Los Osos, Morro Bay and Cayucos area.

For more information on the siren system, click here.



