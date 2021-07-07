San Luis Obispo aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030.

On Tuesday, the City Council adopted a plan for city operations to go carbon neutral by 2030.

The plan establishes a path to reduce greenhouse gas, or GHC, emissions across city operations.

“We want to serve as a model for the community and demonstrate local leadership and action to address the climate crisis,” says San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson. “Climate leadership takes shape in many forms, from purchasing electric fleet vehicles, retrofitting buildings, generating energy at facilities makes a huge difference.”

The City says their highest priority goals for the next two year fiscal years are related to climate action, open space and sustainable transportation.

The City hopes to continue to address the climate crisis by implementing its climate action plan for carbon neutrality including preservation and enhancement of open space and urban forest, sustainable and alternative transportation, and planning and implementation for resilience.

“This is an exciting effort that will allow the City to use resources more efficiently, enhance employee well-being, and support a green local economy,” said City Sustainability Manager Chris Read.

Reed hopes that by being more energy-efficient, it will make it easier for employees to reduce carbon emissions and reach the City Council's goals.

They hope that businesses and organizations in the area will also join the effort to reduce their operational greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information on San Luis Obispo's campaign, click here.



