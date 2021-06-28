Teen arrested for several burglaries in Morro Bay

San Luis Obispo County

MORRO BAY, Calif. -- A teen was arrested on June 18 for several burglaries and credit/debit card fraud in the Morro Bay area.

California State Park Rangers reported an increase in car burglaries in the Montana de Oro State Park beginning in the middle of May.

State Parks began an investigation into the burglaries.

During the investigation, State Park officials were able to obtain a security video of a car that they believed was associated with the burglaries. State Parks then shared the information with Morro Bay Police along with other agencies in the area.

On June 17, an off-duty police officers with the Morro Bay Police Department located the car that was reported by the State Park Rangers.

On June 18 at around 6 p.m., Morro Bay Police officers along with the California State Park Rangers contacted the suspect at a RV on Atascadero Road near Ironwood in Morro Bay.

Police officers identified the suspect as a 14-year-old boy from Lake County, California.

Police official say the teen was involved in several burglary and fraudulent credit card use cases.

Officials say several items were recovered from the RV.

They found that the teen cut off his probation monitor and came to Morro Bay to stat with friends/relatives.

The teen was wanted out of Lake County on a no bail probation warrant.

The suspect was arrested for burglary, possession of stolen property, fraudulent use of credit/debit card and an outstanding warrant out of Lake County.

The suspect was booked into San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police detectives will identify other suspects involved in these crimes.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225.