One killed, two injured in ROV crash at Oceano Dunes

San Luis Obispo County

OCEANO, Calif. - California State Parks reported that one man was killed and two others were injured in a crash at the Oceano Dunes involving a Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle (ROV) on Saturday.

Chief Ranger Kevin Pearce said the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. in the area of the park known as Sand Highway 22.

State Park Rangers, Lifeguards and CAL FIRE crews responded and found the crash occurred in a roughly 20-foot dune.

Ranger Pearce said three men in their 30s were found at the scene. One man had died and the other two were in need of medical attention.

One of the men was reportedly airlifted by helicopter to the hospital while the second was transported by ground ambulance. Their current conditions remain unclear.

State Park Rangers will remain at the scene to investigate the cause of the crash and wait for the coroner.

