Tenet Health Central Coast donates nearly $3,000 to SLO Food Bank

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Tenet Health Central Coast announced Tuesday it donated $2,939 to the SLO Food Bank.

The healthcare system donated the money during the food bank's Healthy Over Hungry Virtual Cereal Drive that ran from June 7 to 14.

With the donation, the food bank will be able to donate around 20,579 meals.

Due to the pandemic, the drive was virtual and monetary donations were requested instead of cereal boxes.

SLO Food Bank says the monetary donations can help feed a family of four for two days for the same amount as the average cost of a box of cereal.

Due to the pandemic, families across the Central Coast have suffered from extreme food shortages.

During the pandemic, SLO Food Bank said it was able to distribute a record 5.1 million pounds of food to those in need.

