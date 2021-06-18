Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Driver avoids injury after crashing into light pole in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo Police Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A driver avoided injury after their car crashed into a light pole in San Luis Obispo on Thursday evening.

On Thursday at around 7 p.m., San Luis Obispo police officers and firefighters responded to Madonna Road.

At arrival, they found the car on fire after crashing into the light pole.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

The driver was found uninjured.

PG&E responded to fix the light pole.

San Luis Obispo City Public Works and Johnboys Towing cleaned up the roads.

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

