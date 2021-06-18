BBQ and tri-tip make triumphant return at Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market is back and as popular as ever.

Fresh fruits, veggies (and tri-tip) are all available for purchase once again.

Nicholas Uplinger of the Rib Line restaurant was pretty busy Thursday at the farmers market.

"It's been really good, it's been hot out here man, [I'm] trying' to stay cool out here."

For the first time in over a year, the market was able to fully open and that meant the return of tri-tip.

"We wanted to come down here today for the food," said members of the Davis family who were visiting the market. "We've been down here for farmers' market without the food and it's so much better with the food here."

Uplinger's Pismo Beach-based Rib Line and local favorite McClintock's Saloon were dishing out ribs as fast as they could with lines longer than even they expected.

"It's been amazing. We started today there was one all the way around the block," said Jay Britton, vice president of of operations at Mcclintock's. "I think it was important to see the smiles, the same faces coming back. People have missed this food."

For Uplinger, this return to normal means he feels comfortable again.

"Being with all the people, giving out all the food, it's pretty nice. Interacting with all the people."

Thursday was the first day the Downtown SLO Farmers' Market was held with its expanded operations.

The market is held every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. on Higuera Street in Downtown San Luis Obispo.