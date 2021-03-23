Cottage Health opens second urgent care location in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cottage Health opened its newest urgent care center on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo.

The new urgent care is located at Foothill Plaza near the California Fresh Market.

The new center will be the second Cottage urgent care service in San Luis Obispo.

Cottage says the goal is to provide health services to patients within 45 minutes.

Patients will be able to get x-rays, lab services and physical exams.

The care center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

The care center welcomes walk-ins and online appointments are available.

Car side COVID-19 testing by appointment is offered at select locations with results in 45 minutes.

For more information, click here.