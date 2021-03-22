Multiple agencies respond to produce truck fire

San Luis Obispo County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Multiple agencies responded to a trailer fire on Highway 166 near Santa Maria on Friday evening.

On Friday evening, a truck driver noticed that his produce trailer, carrying 70,000 cauliflower, was on fire on Highway 166.

The truck driver pulled over and saw that the trailer was fully involved in a fire. He then unhooked his truck from the trailer and called fire agencies.

CAL FIRE and Santa Barbara County Fire arrived on scene to the fire.

They were able to knock down the fire.

Highway 166 was closed for several hours to clear roadways.

Fire officials say no one was injured.