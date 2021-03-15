Planned burn scheduled this week in Morro Bay

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- A planned burn is scheduled this week in Morro Bay State Park.

The State Park plans on burning around 88 brush piles throughout Black Hill in Morro Bay State Park.

They plan on burning from March 16 to March 26.

The actual burn days will be determined by weather conditions and permit conditions.

The burning can start as early at 7 a.m. and goes till 5 p.m.

The burning of the brush piles is to help prevent wildfires during fire seasons.

California State Parks is working with Air Pollution Control District and Morro Bay Fire for this planned burn.