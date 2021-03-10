Routine traffic stop in Atascadero leads to arrest

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. - A routine traffic stop in Atascadero lead to the arrest of a convicted felon carrying a gun inside his car's glove compartment Wednesday morning.

An Atascadero police officer noticed a car speeding on the 5800 block of El Camino Real just after 10:30 am.

Officers pulled the driver over. They say he was a 20-year-old man from Bakersfield.

During the traffic stop, the driver mentioned that the car belonged to him, but wasn't registered with his name and that he had no other paperwork. Officers say when he was asked about having paperwork in the glovebox they noticed him acting strange. The driver ended up admitting to having a handgun sitting inside the glove compartment.

During the investigation, the driver mentioned being recently released from custody and being aware about not carrying weapons because of his felony conviction. As the investigation progressed, officers say he appeared to become increasingly nervous and stopped complying with the directions of officers.

Officer eventually detained him, with minor injuries sustained by both the driver and arresting officers. He's been booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. He is facing charges for delaying or resisting an officer, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a concealed firearm.