State park campgrounds in San Luis Obispo County to reopen Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- California State Parks will reopen their campgrounds at Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach on Friday in San Luis Obispo County.

This is phase 2 of the State Parks' reopening plan.

On October 30, 2020, State Parks initiated phase 1 of the three-phased reopening plan for Oceano Dunes SVRA and Pismo State Beach. The state parks says they have been able to successfully balance car access, environmental protections and public health protocols during that phase.

Phase 2 includes reopening of the campground sites for campers to stay.

The campgrounds will have limited number of sites and reservations will be needed to camp in the area.

State parks advise visitors to stay local, wear a face covering, practice physical distancing and avoid gatherings with people outside of their household.

“Public health, the safety of visitors and the protection of natural resources continues to be a priority across the State Park System,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “While State Parks is reopening access across the system, it is doing so with modifications and COVID-19 guidelines. It is up to every single visitor to follow our new health guidelines, employ safe practices and protect natural resources to prevent any future restrictions.”

They also say some park units and campgrounds will remain temporarily closed due to the pandemic, wildfire and weather-related impacts.

