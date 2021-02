San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo police are searching for man on suspicion of a burglary on Sunday.

Police are asking the public to help identify a man who burglarized Taco Temple on Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo on Sunday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact San Luis Obispo Police Officer Stahnke at 805-781-7335.