SLO County declares local emergency after recent storms

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County proclaimed a local emergency after the recent storms that have caused damages in the county on Thursday afternoon.

San Luis Obispo County says many public agencies, citizens and businesses have suffered damages after the storm last week.

The County Administrative Officer / Emergency Services Director, Wade Horton made a proclamation of local emergency because local agencies require assistance beyond their capabilities to respond to storm related recovery efforts. The Proclamation of Local Emergency will be able to give the county additional assistance and resources.

Last Friday, Governor Newsom also proclaimed a state of emergency for San Luis Obispo County. With both the local and state proclamations, this will allow local agencies to apply for disaster cost assistance through the California Disaster Assistance Act.

At this time, the County says only local jurisdictions may be eligible for cost reimbursement.

The County Office of Emergency Services is requesting businesses that had damages or expect economic losses due to the recent storm to report their damages.

Businesses may get the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan Declaration and/or an SBA Physical Disaster Declaration after they apply.

