San Luis Obispo County receives grant for new hiking trail

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A new 2.5 mile hiking trail is coming to the Juan Bautista De Anza trail in north San Luis Obispo County.

A nearly 3.2 million-dollar grant was awarded to the San Luis Obispo County Parks and Recreation Department for the design and construction of the trail.

The new segment runs along the Yerba Buena Creek and connects Santa Margarita to Garden Farms.

The project provides new public access and more recreational options for people hoping to get outside.