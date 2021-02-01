Streets in downtown SLO to get repairs in summer 2021

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo will begin their street repairs starting summer of 2021.

The project is to repair and reseal Higuera and Marsh Streets through the downtown while increasing accessibility and safety for all roadway users.

The street repairs will bring new safety enhancements for bicyclists and pedestrians. It will reduce car speeds and provide more street width for bicycle facilities, as well as existing and future parklets.

The city says the improvements will include new curb ramps, crosswalk improvements with hi-visibility markings, a buffered bike lane, a parking protected bike lane along with repaired and resealed roadways.

They will also provide new ADA on-street parking spaces.

The City says the two-part project will begin with the outer core improvements beginning in the summer of 2021.

The other segments in the inner downtown core, Marsh and Higuera between Santa Rosa and Nipomo, will start construction in summer of 2022. The inner downtown core construction is to help further reduce disruptions to downtown businesses following the impact of COVID-19 in 2020.

The project will last around five months. The main construction will impact each street for over a two-month period.

The city says the estimated cost of this project is $2.8 million.

Funding for the improvement will mostly come from the Local Revenue Measure and Road Repair and Accountability Act, SB1, funds.

“Investing in Downtown infrastructure is part of the City’s goal to maintain and improve Downtown Vitality. This project will improve access for vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclist and continues the City’s commitment to supporting local businesses and welcoming community members to the Downtown,” said Public Works Director Matt Horn.

For more information about road constructions, click here.