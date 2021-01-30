Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Fatal crash in Atascadero leads to temporary closure of Highway 41

deadly crash traffic collision
ATASCADERO, Calif.

Atascadero police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 41 near Frog Hollow Drive in San Luis Obispo County.

The California Highway Patrol said the Atascadero Police Department is the lead agency.

Police have temporarily closed off a portion of the roadway in both directions to give first responders room to investigate the cause.

The crash happened after 8 p.m.

We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

