Postal truck caught in sinkhole in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A United States Postal Service truck in San Luis Obispo got caught in a sinkhole following heavy rain over the week.

It happened Thursday at a dead end on Olive Street near the Homestead Motel.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department posted photos of the sinkhole on social media.



Police estimated the sinkhole was about six-feet wide and five-feet deep and likely caused from the heavy rain.

The driver of the postal truck was uninjured, and crews responded to fix the hole, police said.