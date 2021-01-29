Postal truck caught in sinkhole in San Luis Obispo
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A United States Postal Service truck in San Luis Obispo got caught in a sinkhole following heavy rain over the week.
It happened Thursday at a dead end on Olive Street near the Homestead Motel.
The San Luis Obispo Police Department posted photos of the sinkhole on social media.
Police estimated the sinkhole was about six-feet wide and five-feet deep and likely caused from the heavy rain.
The driver of the postal truck was uninjured, and crews responded to fix the hole, police said.
