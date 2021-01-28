Creston Road closes near Paso Robles city limits due to electrical emergency during wet weather

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County firefighters and CHP officers responded to an electrical emergency that shut down Creston Road near Paso Robles Wednesday night.

The incident was first reported around 11:12 p.m. on the 3000 block of Creston Road, just south of the City of Paso Robles.

While crews have not specified what the electrical issue was at this time, CHP officers reported no flames in the area.

Pacific Gas & Electric was called to the scene to assess the situation. Their crews ultimately advised a long-term closure of Creston Road at Paso city limits.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.