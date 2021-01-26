San Luis Obispo COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be temporarily closed due to stormy weather

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Public Health says they will temporarily close their San Luis Obispo COVID-19 vaccination clinic due to the stormy weather on Tuesday.

The County says they will close the clinic starting Wednesday due to the upcoming storm that is expected to bring up to 65 mph winds and several inches of rainfall.

All other vaccine clinics, the Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande clinic, will be open but will have modifications ahead of the storm.

The County says anyone who has an appointment at the SLO clinic on Wednesday will still have their appointments but they will be rescheduled to Monday, February 1.

Starting February 1, the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Sierra Way will move to Cuesta College as part of the County's plan to expand their vaccination efforts.

The existing appointments booked for this week at the Sierra Way location will not be affected by the changes.

“Our first priority is the safety and health of our community members,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Public Health Officer. “The expected storm is going to be a big one, so we are making changes to the vaccine clinics to ensure everyone’s safety. The Cuesta College site offers significantly more space for staff and recipients, taking us one step closer toward our goal of vaccinating 3,000 people a day.”

Ride services are available for eligible residents with appointments who need door-to-door transportation to a vaccination site.

For more information regarding the COVID-19 vaccines in San Luis Obispo County, click here or call 805-788-2903.