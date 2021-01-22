Arroyo Grande Warming Center open through the weekend due to looming storm

San Luis Obispo County

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - With lower temperatures and rainfall in the weekend forecast, the Warming Center in Arroyo Grande announced it will be open Friday night, Jan. 22, through Monday night, Jan. 25.

The Warming Center is located at 800 W. Branch Street next to the library and will be active from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day.

Adults seeking shelter from the storm are invited to come to the Warming Center for overnight sleeping.

At the center, overnight guests will be provided sleeping cots and bedding as well as a hot meal. Guests are asked to arrive no earlier than 5:30 p.m. and come no later than 8 p.m. The center will close by 7 a.m. each morning.

The facility is not accepting pets at this time.

Transportation to the Warming Center is being offered at various locations around Southern San Luis Obispo County.

It is important to note that only three guests will be transported from each location at a time. If there are more than three guests waiting, the driver will return to pick up the rest.

Transportation can be found at the following places and times:

Ramona Park from 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

St Anthony’s (390 Bello St., Pismo Beach) from 5:40 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.

Pismo Beach Outlets from 6 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.

Fin's Restaurant from 6:20 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Oceano Duck Pond from 6:45 p.m. 7 p.m.

While the Warming Center does have an open door policy and sobriety is not required for entry, drugs and alcohol are prohibited from entering the facility.

Once at the shelter, guests will not be permitted to re-enter if they choose to leave. Meals and services are provided for overnight guests only.

For more information, you can call the Warming Center Hotline at 805-710-4330.

To volunteer, please call Demetrio Morales-Salazar, Warming Center Operations Coordinator, at (805) 295-1501 or email demetrio.moralessalazar@5chc.org.