PG&E reduces number of SLO County homes impacted by potential power shutoff

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- PG&E reduced the number of San Luis Obispo County customers affected by the potential power shutoffs starting Tuesday.

The utility company reduced the number to approximately 154 customers in the area.

The areas that will be impacted includes the Huasna area of San Luis Obispo County, it is located east of the Nipomo area and along Highway 166.

The utility company says they will open two Community Resource Centers to provide information, device charging, WiFi support, restrooms, bottled water and snacks along with other amenities.

PG&E assures that all centers will follow state and County COVID-19 guidelines.

The two locations will be at:

Grover Beach Community Center at 1230 Trouville Avenue in Grover Beach

First Christian Church at 1550 South College Drive in Santa Maria

