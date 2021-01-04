SLO County reports 887 cases, six new deaths over weekend

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported more than 800 new coronavirus cases and six new coronavirus-related deaths over the extended holiday weekend.

According to the public health department, these six people were between the ages of 60 and 100.

"Our hearts go out to those who lost their life to this virus as well as to their loved ones, who are grieving today," the public health department said on Twitter. "Remember, about half of us have a familiar or pre-existing medical condition that increases the risk of severe COVID-19 illness."

These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 88.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when a death certificate is processed that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can take several days to weeks to confirm.

Residents are urged to continue social distancing, wear face coverings and clean regularly to help protect the most vulnerable from this virus.

In addition to these new deaths, the county also reported 887 new coronavirus cases between Friday and Monday. For updates and a breakdown of current COVID-19 cases in SLO County, click here.

This large increase in cases is directly linked to a delay in case reporting at the state level, San Luis Obispo County officials said. This delay in case reporting is due to outages at the state's CalREDIE database. It's unclear when these outages will be corrected and it is likely delays in reporting will continue throughout the week, the public health department said.