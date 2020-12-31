More inmates test positive for COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office reports 21 additional inmates testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

This is related to the jail outbreak that started on December 10.

The new cases bring the total number of inmates with COVID-19 up to 41 people.

18 new cases are from inmates living in a dorm setting.

These cases were found during the regular testing on inmates due to the outbreak.

The Sheriff's Office says testing will continue regularly testing inmates due to the outbreak earlier in the month.

One additional inmate and one additional Correctional Deputy have also tested positive for COVID-19. They are not linked to the December 10 outbreak.

With these new cases, a total of 56 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since March, as well as 22 Sheriff’s Deputies: eight Patrol Deputies and 14 Correctional Deputies.

