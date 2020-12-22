San Luis Obispo woman makes season brighter for dozens of local families

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Elizabeth Denny from San Luis Obispo has a habit of helping others in need.

She’s the creator of the Positive Change Movement - a grassroots organization that connects people with volunteer opportunities, service projects and ways to spread kindness in the world.

Denny and her organization are dedicated to serving others with simple gestures - from setting out warm clothing for the homeless around the city to organizing a prom for adults with disabilities.

This holiday season, she has been kept busy with a variety of projects, including one that has taken on a life of its own.

Someone had approached her, asking for help sponsoring a local family who could use assistance making ends meet.

That idea snowballed - and she has since received more than 70 nominations to sponsor other families to get them through the holiday season.

Denny says she is doing the best she can to get their needs met.

“We’re able to help out a chunk of those families with gifts for their kids for Christmas, gift cards for gas, for groceries, for household supplies. It’s turning out to be an absolutely amazing project,” said Denny.

Denny calls says it been ‘mind-blowing’ to see how many people have donated items for this project, wanting to give back this holiday season.

She hopes to continue this effort for years to come.

If you would like to learn more or to get involved in The Positive Change Movement, contact Elizabeth Denny on the organization's Facebook page.