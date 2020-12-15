San Luis Obispo County firefighters ask for public’s help to prevent spread of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County

MORRO BAY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Fire Chiefs are urging residents to take all the necessary precautions into preventing the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter statement from Monday, the Fire Chiefs say multiple fire departments in the San Luis Obispo County have firefighters that are infected with COVID-19 and are out of work on quarantine orders.

They say due to the limited number of firefighters, they are not able to help families as much as they could.

The Fire Chiefs promoted a "Help Us Help You" slogan, urging residents to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by physical distancing, wearing a mask and frequently washing their hands.

Five Cities Fire Authority Fire Chief Steve Lieberman gave the following statement on behalf of all Fire Chiefs in San Luis Obispo County:

"First responders assume risk when they need to, it is part of the job. Our residents must remember that fire departments also need to be able to respond to fires, vehicle accidents, rescues and hazardous material spills. In order to do our job, we need people healthy and at work." Five Cities Fire Authority Fire Chief Steve Lieberman

As of Sunday, nearly 35% of first responders with the Five Cities Fire Authority are either in isolation or quarantine orders.

Lieberman says some of his staff members were able to return to work on Monday but reminds the public to "help us help you".