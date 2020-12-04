Four more coronavirus-related deaths reported in SLO County, total now 42

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced that four more residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 42.

The department said one person was in their 50s and did not suffer from any underlying health conditions. The second person was in their 60s and two more were in their 90s. All three of the latter residents did suffer from underlying health conditions, putting them at higher risk for serious illness.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take weeks to verify.

The public health department is encouraging residents to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and keeping safe physical distance while out in public. Residents are also urged to avoid large gatherings and are encouraged to stay home when possible.

