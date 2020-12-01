Five Cities Fire Authority unveil all-terrain vehicle for emergency response

San Luis Obispo County

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The Five Cities Fire Authority unveiled a new specialized vehicle that can rescue people during a medical emergency or fire.

Right now, firefighters sometimes have to hike up to calls at the Oceano Dunes or remote rural areas.

That can take valuable time to get a fire out or start a rescue.

The UTV-1 is capable of fighting fires, driving through the sand dunes, and accessing harder to reach areas in a timely manner.

Five Cities Fire says this vehicle will help the department tremendously.

“If there is someone who is having a medical emergency on a place such as the Grover Beach Boardwalk, instead of hiking in and hiking out to an ambulance, we can actually drive this to where the patient is and safely bring them to out an ambulance,” said Five Cities Authority Fire Chief Steve Lieberman.

The new vehicle could be put into service by the beginning of the new year, after firefighters get certified.