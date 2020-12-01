Caltrans closes Highway 101 ramp in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Caltrans will close an off-ramp on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo starting Tuesday.

Caltrans will close the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at California Boulevard in San Luis Obispo starting Tuesday.

The closure is to begin on a road widening project that will include resurfacing and restriping the off-ramp.

The closures will be from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists can detour at the northbound Highway 101 on Grand Avenue and Osos Street off-ramps.

Electronic message boards will be posted to inform drivers on the roadwork.

Caltrans says delays should not exceed 10 minutes.

Souza Construction from San Luis Obispo is the contractor for this $3.7 million project.

The project is scheduled to be complete next month with weather permitting.

A plant establishment period will continue until the Spring of 2021.

For traffic updates, call Caltrans District 5 at 805-549-3318 or click here.