Paso Robles police investigating shooting, one person shot

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Paso Robles police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night.

On Monday at around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Dry Creek Apartments in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles police officers arrived on scene and learned that the victim was transported to a local hospital with a single gunshot wound in the arm and torso.

Police questioned the victim on what happened but the victim provided little information.

In their investigation, police say the victim was likely shot while seated in a gold Cadillac that was driving on Alamo Creek within the complex area.

The Cadillac was located and police took it into custody.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Lickness at 805-227-7450.