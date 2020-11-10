Atascadero woman arrested for car theft, burglary

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. -- Atascadero police arrested a woman involved in a car theft and burglary of a home on Saturday.

On Saturday night, Atascadero police responded to reports of a home burglary at the 7800 block of Constancia Street in Atascadero.

Police arrived on scene but the suspect was no longer in the area. Officers made contact with the resident of the home.

In their investigation, police found that the suspect entered into the home while the victims were sleeping and rummaged through the victim's home items. The suspect then took items from the home along with the victim's car.

While police were on scene, the victim learned that someone had used his credit card at a local business. This led police officers to Target where a Paso Robles police officer recognized the stolen car that was entered into the statewide datebase.

Paso Robles police stopped the car and detained a 31 year old Atascadero woman.

Atascadero police responded to the scene and searched the car to find evidence of the stolen items from the home.

They later returned the car to the victim.

The Atascadero woman was brought to the Paso Robles Police Station where she was later transferred to Atascadero Police.

She was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for residential burglary, car theft, fraudulent use of an access card and possession of drugs.