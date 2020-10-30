Man arrested after four-hour standoff near Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A man has been arrested after a four-hour long standoff near Paso Robles Friday.

It happened at the Villa Paseo Palms Senior Apartments on the 2800 block of Ramada Drive around 6 a.m.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said a 30-year-old Paso Robles man was visiting his grandmother when she became concerned about his erratic behavior.

When deputies arrived, he ran into the apartment and barricaded himself with a knife.

Mental health workers and sheriff's negotiators tried to convince him to leave.

Deputies said he was very agitated and threw multiple items out of a window. He then jumped through the broken window and charged toward a deputy with a knife, but was stopped when an officer deployed a taser.

The man only had minor cuts from the window and was taken into custody. No deputies were injured.

Residents of the senior apartments were told to shelter in place during the incident.

The man faces possible charges for assault with a deadly weapon.