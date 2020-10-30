Cuesta College to remain online for spring 2021 semester

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo has decided to remain mostly online for the spring 2021 semester in an announcement on Friday morning.

Cuesta College says they are collaborating with local and state public health agencies along with the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office to ensure the safety of their students.

The college says most of their lecture classes and student support will continue to be online but a small percentage of classes that are difficult to convert to online courses will be held on campus with strict safety protocols.

These classes have a laboratory component of activities that require in-person meetings on campus. The school assures that students will follow protocols including daily health screenings, wearing masks and physical distancing.

“We look forward to the full return to campus, but we will continue our current protocols to prioritize the wellbeing of our campus community and to provide a safe learning environment,” said Dr. Jill Stearns, Cuesta College Superintendent / President. “We want to ensure that our students are fully supported as they complete their educational goals.”

To ensure student success, expanded online support for programs and services is available through the Virtual Lobby on the college webpage. Cuesta College staff are available on Zoom to answer questions regarding admissions & enrollment services, counseling, financial aid, technology, tutoring, and more.

A mostly online spring semester follows the implementation of the Fall 2020 Safe Reopening Plan, to view the plan, click here.

The college says financial aid is available for students experiencing pandemic-related financial hardships. Students may apply for one-time grants through Federal CARES Funds and the Cuesta Assistance for Student Emergencies Fund.

Additionally, students can start planning for the 2021-22 school year by filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or a California Dream Act application.

Scholarships available through the Cuesta College Foundation include the Cuesta Promise, providing two fee-free years at Cuesta College for every recent SLO County high school graduate, as well as general scholarships for all students.

The spring semester starts January 19, 2021.

To view the full list of classes available beginning October 30, click here.

General registration begins November 23, to register click here.