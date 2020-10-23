SLO County to temporarily switch drinking water disinfectant to free chlorine in Five-Cities area

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works announced that it plans to switch the drinking water disinfectant used in the Five-Cities area to free chlorine this month.

The change will only last a few weeks and is expected to begin Oct. 28 and end Nov. 19, 2020. Treated water will be part of the Lopez Project water distribution system

The department said free chlorine is a stronger disinfection process than the blended chlorine treatment typically used by the county. This annual switchover of disinfectants helps to ensure water mains remain free of potentially harmful bacteria.

The county said this project may impact the cities of Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, Oceano, Avila Beach and Port San Luis.

The department said that each individual resident will have a different level of sensitivity to the smell or taste of the free chlorine. Some may detect no change at all while others may notice a chemical odor similar to a swimming pool.

The county said if you or a loved one are sensitive to the chlorine taste and smell, you can remove or minimize it by boiling the water, running

the water through a carbon filter or filling a container with water and leaving it to vent overnight.

The county said chlorination is the most common disinfection practice used in the drinking water industry.

Most customers are not expected to need to take any precautions as the water remains safe to drink by Federal and State drinking water standards.

If you have any questions or concerns about your drinking water, you are encouraged to contact your local water supplier.