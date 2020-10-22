SLO Sheriff warns of unauthorized website for jail store

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about an unauthorized website for making commissary orders at the county jail.

The sheriff's office says it has received complaints about loved ones trying to order food or other items from the jail store that were placed on an unauthorized website.

The authorized website, which is run by Aramark Corporation, allows the public to buy snacks and other items online for people who are currently in the County Jail.

The authorized website is: shop.icaregifts.com. This is the only website that allows for these purchases at the County Jail.

The unauthorized website is similarly named, but is not authorized for making purchases at the San Luis Obispo County Jail. The unauthorized website is: icaregiftsonline.net.

The process can also be done by visiting the sheriff's office website. A person can look up an inmate in the "Who Is in Custody" section and order items by clicking "Order commissary items for this inmate" - which is highlighted in the upper right hand side of the page.