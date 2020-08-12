Two Nipomo residents arrested for illegal drugs, possession of firearms

San Luis Obispo County

NIPOMO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's arrested two Nipomo residents on suspicion of possession of illegal drugs and firearms on Wednesday.

Deputies arrested Kent Dean Lawson, 35, from Nipomo for a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics for sale, committing a felony offense while out on bail, possessing a controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Deputies arrested Amanda Michelle Zeller, 37, from Nipomo for two local felony warrants.

On June 24, deputies performed a vehicle stop on Lawson in Nipomo. Deputies then arrested Lawson for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics for sales.

Lawson posted bail on these charges related to the possession and the traffic stop.

After his arrest, detectives from the Sheriff's Special Operations Unit began an investigation onto Lawson.

In their investigation, detectives learned that Lawson was involved in the sales of illegal drugs again.

On August 10, detectives served a search warrant at Lawson's residence on the 200 block of Trevino Drive in Nipomo. Detectives say Lawson was stopped in Arroyo Grande by the Sheriff's Office police dogs and members of the narcotic and gang task force during the same time.

Detectives arrested Lawson.

Detectives say Zeller, Lawson's female companion, who was present at the scene but in a separate associated car, was detained.

In their search of Lawson's residence, his car and Zeller's car, detectives found approximately four ounces of suspected methamphetamine with a street value of $4,000, a small quantity of fentanyl, a sawed-off pump action shotgun, a starter pistol resembling a revolver, ammunition for the shotgun and items associated with drug sales.

Both Lawson and Zeller are in custody at the County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit – Narcotics and Gang Task Force (GTF), along with the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department performed the investigation and execution of the arrests.