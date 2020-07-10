Video shows CHP helicopter helping to rescue woman who fell over cliff at Montaña de Oro State Park

San Luis Obispo County

MONTANA DE ORO STATE PARK, Calif. - California Highway Patrol released an impressive video on Facebook Friday afternoon showing the rescue of a woman who fell from a cliff at Montaña de Oro State Park on Tuesday.

The CHP helicopter was requested to assist firefighters with the rescue of the woman who fell about 50 feet down near the water's edge.

CHP said the woman sustained major injuries from the incident.

After being hoisted by emergency crews into the helicopter, the woman was delivered to a ground AMR ambulance before being transported to the hospital.

Video from CHP shows a San Luis Obispo County Urban Search and Rescue Team member being lowered down to the injured woman as well as footage of her being carried away after being secured in a rescue basket.