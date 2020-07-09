SLO Sheriff searching for runaway teen in Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and Child Welfare Services are looking for a 16-year-old Paso Robles runaway teen.

Deputies are searching for Hayley, Perucca, 16, from Paso Robles.

Perucca is described to be a white female juvenile, 5-foot-3 and weighs 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Sheriff's say Perucca is a victim of child endangerment and has been missing since May 22.

Sheriff's say Perucca was not at her residence in rural Paso robles when the investigation began and has not been seen since.

Sheriff's are speculating that Perucca may possibly be in the Paso Robles area with friends.

Perucca's family has been uncooperative during the investigation and Sheriff's are requesting the public's assistance at this time.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550 or Child Welfare Services at 805-781-KIDS (5437).