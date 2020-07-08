SLO County Public Health reports third death related to COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Public Health reports the third death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

The department says person was a San Luis Obispo resident, was 61 years old, had significant underlying health conditions and was living in a long-term care facility.

The patient became ill with COVID-19 and was brought to the hospital with the onset of COVID-19 symptoms about two weeks ago.

The County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein gave the following statement regarding the death:

“We are saddened that another vulnerable SLO County resident has succumbed to this disease and offer our condolences to the patient’s family. This loss is a reminder that we must do all we can to protect those who are most vulnerable. They matter and they are important. It’s up to each of us to do our part.Stay home if you are sick, maintain at least six feet of distance from those outside your household, wash your hands often, and wear a face covering in public if you can. Let’s do what we can to take care of each other.” Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer

People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Public Health says while risk increases with age among adults, younger adults and those without chronic health conditions have also faced serious illness and hospitalization. Older adults and individuals with health conditions including lung or heart disease, diabetes, or a compromised immune system are at higher risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19.

Currently there are 845 cases of COVID-19 reported in SLO County with 601 of them considered recovered.

There are 227 that are currently recovering at home and 14 are currently hospitalized, with 6 in the ICU.

The first COVID-19 related death was reported on April 4.

