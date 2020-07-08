San Luis Obispo purchases new electric transit buses

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo is moving toward zero emission buses in their city on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo City Council unanimously approved the purchase of two electric transit buses for their public transit.

The two new buses will replace two of the oldest diesel-powered buses which are at the end of their use.

The two new buses will be a part of the City's Climate Action Goals and the State's Innovative Clean Transit regulations that mandates all public transit systems be zero emission by 2040.

The two new buses will cost $1.7 million but a majority of the cost will be paid from State and Federal programs grand funding programs.

The City says that though these buses were expensive, electric buses have lower operational cost and do not produce greenhouse gases that have a negative impact on the environment.

“We are very excited and appreciative of the City Council’s action to purchase electric powered buses that will help ensure reliable transit services for the community while at the same time, reducing the City’s carbon footprint” said Gamaliel Anguiano, Transit Manager.

The SLO Transit operates 10 buses along eight routes within the City and California Polytechnic State University campus.

Transit services are on Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To know more about SLO Transit, click here.

For the full San Luis Obispo City Council Agenda Report, click here.