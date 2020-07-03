CAL FIRE responds to vegetation fire in California Valley

San Luis Obispo County

CALIFORNIA VALLEY, Calif. -- CAL FIRE SLO responds a full fire response to a vegetation fire in California Valley on Friday afternoon.

Officials say that the fire is at 100 acres and it's spread is currently slowing down.

CAL FIRE received reports of a vegetation fire at the 13000 block of Soda Lake Road within the California Valley on Friday afternoon.

CAL FIRE had a full response.

CAL FIRE accessed the fire at the 13000 block of Culver Road.

The first engine found that the fire had a moderate rate of spread.

Fire officials says a structure was threatened and another was damaged by the fire.

Tankers, air support and crews are on scene of the fire.

The fire is under investigation.