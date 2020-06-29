Man dies after falling from cliff in Pismo Beach

San Luis Obispo County

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - A man died Monday afternoon after going over the side of a cliff in Pismo Beach at the Shore Cliff Hotel.

CAL FIRE received the call around 2:26 p.m. from a guest at the hotel who saw the man over the side of a fence.

Firefighters estimate the man fell about 80 to 100 feet down. He was determined to be in his 30s.

Upon accessing him at the bottom of the cliff near the water's edge, firefighters found that the man was not breathing on his own. They then began CPR.

Unfortunately, after performing CPR the man was ultimately pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Pismo Beach police responded and are investigating how the man may have fallen over the cliff. The SLO County Sheriff's Office and SLO City Fire also responded.

As of 3:25 p.m., rescuers were working to bring the man's body back up the cliff.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.