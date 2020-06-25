Paso Robles, North SLO County leaders say thousands of lives are at risk, blame regional water board

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles and North San Luis Obispo County leaders are accusing a state agency of civil negligence, which risks the life and property of tens of thousands of people.

On Thursday morning, a press conference is scheduled in Paso Robles where leaders will speak about their frustration with the Central Coast Regional Water Board.

In a letter sent to California Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Jared Blumenfeld on Wednesday, leaders will explain how they feel board has failed the community.

The letter, authored by State Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, said Monday's River Fire shows that dangerous overgrowth in the Salinas Riverbed poses a substantial threat to community safety.

It said the Salinas Riverbed is "the largest fire risk in North San Luis Obispo County," and also pointed out there were 90 fires there last year.

The letter also explains how the City of Paso Robles has worked for several years to lessen fire risk by clearing out dangerous brush.

However, according to the letter, the Board has repeatedly stopped those efforts, even going as far at threatening legal action should the City pursue future clearing.

Leaders are also asking Blumenfeld and the Board to take action within in the next seven days that would allow the City to use mechanized methods to clear out overgrowth, expedite review and processing of the city’s application for a long-term maintenance plan, and recognize the city’s Public Safety Director’s findings that a lack of maintenance of vegetation in

the Salinas Riverbed constitutes a threat to life and property.

This week's River Fire burned 15 acres, destroyed two homes and damaged nine structures.

Leaders pointed out the damage could have been far worse if not for the "quick and heroic actions" taken by firefighters.

Thursday's press conference is set for 11 a.m. at a burn site near Creston Road.

Scheduled to take part are Cunningham, San Luis Obispo First District Supervisor John Peschong, San Luis Obispo Fifth District Supervisor Debbie Arnold, Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin and Paso Robles Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta.