First 5 California provides supplies to child care providers

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- First 5 California provides additional critical supplies for child care providers in San Luis Obispo County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first wave of supplies include dozens of three-ply masks, cleaning materials and books for families. These supplies will be distributed through the Community Action Partnership San Luis Obispo County Child Care Resource Connection.

A larger second delivery is set to be sent out in the northern, central and southern parts of the County on Thursday and Saturday. This second delivery will include diapers and wipes.

Executive Director of First 5 San Luis Obispo County gave the following statement on the delivery of these supplies:

“Many of our child care providers have been on the front lines of this crisis, by enabling our essential healthcare, grocery store, janitorial, and other workers to remain at their jobs knowing their children are in good hands. Child care has been, and continues to be, the backbone of our economy, allowing parents to go to work and keep society functioning.” Wendy Wendt, Executive Director of First 5 San Luis Obispo County

The response and recovery supply delivery to the County is part of a First 5's statewide effort.

In April, the First 5 California Commission approved up to $4 million in emergency funding to provide 60 days of supplies to child care providers serving essential workers and vulnerable populations that needed child care providers and family resource centers.

The distribution of emergency supplies to each county is determined using a formula based on birth rate.

SLO County Public Libraries and the SLO County’s Oral Health Program are also donating materials.