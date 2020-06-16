San Luis Obispo will close streets for outdoor dining

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The City of San Luis Obispo has temporarily suspended their streets to allow businesses to expand outdoors during their reopening on Thursday.

Open SLO, a new pilot program approved by the City Council back in May to help businesses reopen after the shelter-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will utilize Mission Plaza, Monterey Street and Higuera Street within the downtown to allow residents to come together and enjoy the downtown pedestrian district.

The City will temporary close segments of Monterey and Higuera Streets allowing restaurants and retailers to expand their business into the street adjacent to their stores with a City-issued permit.

The program will enact the temporary use of the city right-of-way for outdoor dining, retail displays and casual strolling.

This is all in an effort to revitalize the local economy.

The City encourages visitors to follow all current public health guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19 including maintaining physical distancing, washing hands regularly and wearing face coverings in public spaces.

The City has also temporarily suspended parking enforcement to allow businesses throughout the city to expand.

On Thursday, Mission Plaza and Monterey Street from Chorro to Osos will be closed to car traffic. Those streets will be closed weekly on Thursday and Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On June 26, Higuera Street from Osos to Nipomo will be closed weekly on Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The City will provide public outdoor seating and tables where guests are encouraged to grab a takeout meal and enjoy it creek-side.

For more updates on street closures and businesses, click here.