Firefighters rescue stranded hiker at Pirates Cove near Avila Beach

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE firefighters worked to rescue a hiker who became stranded at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach Saturday evening.

The call came in around 5:47 p.m.

CAL FIRE said the hiker was about 100 feet over the side of the cliff. Crews assembled a rope system and are making their way down to the hiker.

At around 7 p.m., firefighters successfully acquired the stranded hiker and helped hoist them back up to the main trail.

Firefighters assessed the hiker for injuries and plan to help them hike back out of the area.