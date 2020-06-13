Skip to Content
today at 7:20 pm
Published 6:51 pm

Firefighters rescue stranded hiker at Pirates Cove near Avila Beach

pirates IC 3
CAL FIRE SLO on Twitter
piratesIC 2
CAL FIRE SLO on Twitter
The hikers can be seen stranded about 100 feet down the cliff.
pirates IC 4
CAL FIRE SLO on Twitter
Firefighters created a rope system to climb down the cliff to the hikers.
piratesIC 1
CAL FIRE SLO on Twitter
stranded hiker pirates cove 1
CAL FIRE SLO
stranded hiker pirates cove 2
CAL FIRE SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE firefighters worked to rescue a hiker who became stranded at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach Saturday evening.

The call came in around 5:47 p.m.

CAL FIRE said the hiker was about 100 feet over the side of the cliff. Crews assembled a rope system and are making their way down to the hiker.

At around 7 p.m., firefighters successfully acquired the stranded hiker and helped hoist them back up to the main trail.

Firefighters assessed the hiker for injuries and plan to help them hike back out of the area.

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor at KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

