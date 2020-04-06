Paso Robles man killed in Napa crash

San Luis Obispo County

NAPA, Calif. - A Paso Robles man was killed in a crash in Napa early Thursday morning after the vehicle he was driving went off the roadway and into an irrigation pond.

At around 3:30 a.m., an SUV driven by 30-year-old Chancellor Goforth of Paso Robles was traveling on a private roadway of 2253 Dry Creek Road in Napa.

For reasons that are unclear, Goforth's vehicle left the roadway, went down an embankment and ended up in an irrigation pond.

The vehicle became completely submerged in the water.

A single 27-year-old passenger was able to remove himself from the submerged SUV.

Emergency responders removed Goforth from the submerged vehicle and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

California Highway Patrol said the crash is under investigation and it appears that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.