Cal Fire San Luis Obispo responds to crash, 3 injured

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo responded to a car crash on Monday.

It happened around 6:10 p.m. near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Buckskin Drive.

Los Osos Valley Road was closed going westbound during the investigation of the accident.

Cal Fire SLO said two patients sustained minor injuries and one had moderate injuries.

Firefighters ask residents to use caution when driving in the area.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Please check back for more details.