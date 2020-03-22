Morro Bay Transit to provide free bus service during stay at home order

San Luis Obispo County

MORRO BAY, Calif. - The City of Morro Bay announced they will begin offering bus rides for free during the time of the Executive Order to stay at home.

Free bus service begins Monday, March 23.

The City said they hope to provide lifeline transport services for those in need that may have been economically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

This will also help minimize the contact between bus drivers and the public as riders will be able to bypass the farebox area while entering the bus.

In addition, Morro Bay Transit said they are following the CDC's recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by asking employees and riders to:

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects

Cover cough and sneezes with a tissue

Stay home when feeling sick

MBT has increased how often they clean the interior of their buses.

They ask that riders take responsibility and not use public transportation if they are feeling sick or have been close to someone who is sick.

Bus services will be operating on their normal schedule, but changes will be made as necessary to continue providing basic lifeline services to the public while also minimizing risks.